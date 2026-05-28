This Guy Greenlights Trump's Vanity Projects

If you’re wondering how on earth Trump has been allowed to:

repaint the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue on a $13 million no-bid contract

spend $17 million on restoring two fountains in Lafayette Park, a project estimated to cost $3 million just four years ago

press forward with the “Arch de Trump” monument to himself

all while gutting funding for the National Parks Service and public lands across the country

we have oil billionaire and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to thank.

This cabinet position is responsible for managing public lands, which includes D.C. landmarks. Rather than steward the lands and conserve them for the American people, Burgum bends the knee to Trump and greenlights all of his vanity projects.