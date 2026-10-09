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Gerald Kelly's avatar
Gerald Kelly
2h

I don't know, 4 hours in a dark room with Musk sounds like a nightmare.

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Donald Custis's avatar
Donald Custis
1h

I'm sick and tired of Musk.

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