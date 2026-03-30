Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tweet: The Verdict Everyone Missed

Did the biggest tech trial of the year fly completely under the radar? Career public defender Eliza Orlins breaks down the San Francisco jury verdict that just found Elon Musk liable for misleading investors during his massive 2022 Twitter buyout.



From the tweet that cratered the company's stock to the damning emails from Barclays bankers, Eliza explains exactly how this class-action lawsuit resulted in a staggering $2.6 billion penalty for the world's richest man. But with Musk's net worth sitting at an estimated $814 billion, will this verdict actually change anything?