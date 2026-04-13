[ VIDEO ] If a president ignited a deadly, costly war, you’d think, at the least, they would monitor the crisis from the Situation Room. President Trump, however, is choosing to spend his time at UFC fights in Miami instead. With our Secretary of State. Surrounded by his “manosphere” — while the human and monetary price of his war continue to rise.
TRUMP REJOICES THAT OBÁN PROVED THAT TRUMP ISN’T THE ONLY LOSER
It looks like it might have been a toss-up going into the election in Hungary with Obán's opponent slightly in the lead. As they were making the turn toward the home stretch though, a dark horse broke out from nowhere and easily clinched the election for Obán's opponent.
The dark horse, of course, was J.D.Vance. Yes, the same detestable, fanatical right-wing zealot, who is number 2 behind Trump in being loathed the world over, and was the kiss of death for Obán the minute he stepped off the plane to campaign for Oban.
Vance is unquestionably the secret weapon that the Democrats can use in November by having him actively campaign for the Republican candidates. His support for Republicans would be a slam-dunk for the Democrats.
As for Trump, the Republicans would be wise to minimize his exposure leading up to the November elections, but we all know that he's never happy until he can make an ass of himself on the world stage and come out from his private world of fantasies to take repeated curtain calls for his adoring fans.
As each day passes, the world awaits the next eruption from our unstable and unpredictable megalomaniac, who is obsessed with leaving to posterity the glorious memories of The Golden Age of Poltical Buffoonery.
Tim Mak always has the best commentary on Ukraine and now the defeat of Viktor Orban in Hungary. It’s great to get it all firsthand!