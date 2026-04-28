Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, April 28Justin Wolfers & the competency crisis, Kimmel's job insecurity (again), Princess Anne beefed with our national bird, it's always about the ballroom!, The Movement, & moreThe ContrarianApr 28, 202612617ShareSpotlightHot TopicsIn 1970, Princess Anne Ruffled D.C. Feathers by Dissing America’s National Bird6:01 PMBy Frederic J. FrommerRead full storyMedia CenterThe PodWhy is the White House More Concerned with Building a Ballroom than Protecting Americans?The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and 2 others·9:29 PM[ AUDIO ] On Coffee with Contrarians this week, Jen and Norm sat down with Randi Weingarten, president of AFT.Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·12:28 PMRead full storyAt Least They Have Thoughts and PrayersMichael de Adder·4:02 PMRead full storySubscribe12617Share
The Trump & Co depraved, corrupt retribution campaign continuesl...