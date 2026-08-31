When Staying in the Room Stops Being Enough
A recurring theme in my columns for The Contrarian has been not only the danger posed by incompetence and destructive policies of the Trump administration, but also by complacency and silence. I have argued that Pete Hegseth’s removal of unquestioned expertise and experience from the military’s senior ranks — whether driven by spite, insecurity, ideolog…
LIVE at 9:15 AM ET
Wednesday: Norm and Randi Weingarten
Thursday: Norm, April, and Valerie Jarrett
Let's hear it for Canada..
Hip Hip Hooray. From a girl in a state bordering our sister Canada. Call your reps and say...tariffs ,WTF?
Trump alienates our closest allies and embraces Putin, bringing the Russian finance minister to the Group of 20 uninvited by the other members. Truly disgusting, and none of the Republicans will stand up to him. The entire Republican Party is complicit in the degradation of America. We have to make the mid-terms the turning point. Trump and his cronies will do everything they can to stop us. We can't let him.