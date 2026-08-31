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Sara P's avatar
Sara P
1h

Let's hear it for Canada..

Hip Hip Hooray. From a girl in a state bordering our sister Canada. Call your reps and say...tariffs ,WTF?

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
30m

Trump alienates our closest allies and embraces Putin, bringing the Russian finance minister to the Group of 20 uninvited by the other members. Truly disgusting, and none of the Republicans will stand up to him. The entire Republican Party is complicit in the degradation of America. We have to make the mid-terms the turning point. Trump and his cronies will do everything they can to stop us. We can't let him.

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