The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
1h

Thank you Contrarians, one and all. We are in this together. Literally. Pun intended.

Reply
Share
PeMi+7's avatar
PeMi+7
1h

It will only continue to get worse. Thank you Contrarians. A real free press is more critically important than ever before.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture