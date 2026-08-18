Evening Roundup, August 18
NBA’s not-so-free press, non-governmental cyberoperations, the new hands-on policy, death in detention camps, The Pod, and more
Spotlight
In The Headlines
Media Center
Join us LIVE Wednesday at 9:15am ET here with…
SPECIAL HOSTS Joyce Vance and former Senator Doug Jones!
Thank you Contrarians, one and all. We are in this together. Literally. Pun intended.
It will only continue to get worse. Thank you Contrarians. A real free press is more critically important than ever before.