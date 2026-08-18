The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
3h

Who gets to decide what crime is being committed and who's the offender? While I have no problem with American hackers doing some hacking against bad foreign actors, I can see this spinning out of control.

Since the American cyberoperators will be aligned with Trump, it is a very real possibility that they go after legitimate operations because they're Trump's opposition. He has already weaponized the entire US government against his domestic enemies, this gives him another weapon to take it internationally.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

My greatest fear about this is eventually the government will go after private U.S. citizens or legitimate American businesses just because they don’t like something or have an ax to grind with someone.

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