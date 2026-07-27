Two weeks ago, I shared a list of every congressperson seeking re-election who voted to give ICE tens of billions of dollars. Since then a few members have lost their primaries, announced their retirement, or died (or might have died? Check Kentucky). Thirty-nine members of Congress fit those categories, leaving 206 ICE-funding members still on the ball…
I swear, just the list of funders, the piece on the concentration camp, and the "how the GOP took the system" article are worth the annual subscription. (Not that I don't love everything else.)
Any country that relies on the United States are intelligence is relying on something we have an extremely short supply at this point. And we are unreliable and why would they trust anything we say anyway.