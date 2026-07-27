The Contrarian

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
4h

I swear, just the list of funders, the piece on the concentration camp, and the "how the GOP took the system" article are worth the annual subscription. (Not that I don't love everything else.)

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
4h

Any country that relies on the United States are intelligence is relying on something we have an extremely short supply at this point. And we are unreliable and why would they trust anything we say anyway.

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