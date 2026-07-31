The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JZA's avatar
JZA
5h

Great news for Mr Hearn! Congratulations Stormin’ Norman & legal team. Love your spirit. You keep us all inspired, motivated & sane. Thank you.♥️

Reply
Share
Octavia Redwood's avatar
Octavia Redwood
5h

Thank you Thank you Thank you for helping "the Olympian." My initial outrage over the incident melted into HOPE because of all your efforts. On behalf of all decent Americans, Thank you.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture