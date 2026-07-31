Another Day, Another Contrarians in Court WIN

Contrarians, the DOJ has DISMISSED the criminal case against Davey Hearn. The Trump administration never should have brought this case forward — the dismissal does not erase this abuse of government power. They owe Mr. Hearn an apology. Read Norm’s full statement here.

YOU, Contrarians, helped fund this win against Trump’s corruption and abuse of power!

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