Evening Roundup, July 31
Another legal WIN!, the Onion's Infowars, the tea on Todd Blanche, speaking to survivors, Black voting power, recapping the nomination debacle, special chocolate cake, and MAHA's greatest hits
Another Day, Another Contrarians in Court WIN
Contrarians, the DOJ has DISMISSED the criminal case against Davey Hearn. The Trump administration never should have brought this case forward — the dismissal does not erase this abuse of government power. They owe Mr. Hearn an apology. Read Norm’s full statement here.
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Great news for Mr Hearn! Congratulations Stormin’ Norman & legal team. Love your spirit. You keep us all inspired, motivated & sane. Thank you.♥️
Thank you Thank you Thank you for helping "the Olympian." My initial outrage over the incident melted into HOPE because of all your efforts. On behalf of all decent Americans, Thank you.