Trump Has Blazed a Path to Midterm Victories — for Democrats
The least surprising news of the campaign season, Democratic edition, is that one winning House nominee is so young that the incumbent she defeated was already in Congress when she was born, and two nominees for governor bragged in their campaigns about how many times they’d
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An Authoritarian’s Dream
As President Trump’s political power begins to fade, his Supreme Court appointments are handing him the very authoritarian mantel he’s been yearning for.
Todd Blanche should absolutely not be nominated attorney general. Anyone who protects a pedophile does not belong in the attorney general’s office.