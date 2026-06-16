Evening Roundup, June 16
Senator Welch talks Iran "peace deal," Idiocracy 2026, Jared Bernstein, Jason Furman, The Pod, The Movement, and April Ryan w/ Amanda Nelson
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How wonderful to watch our senator speak with Norm on tonight's Evening Roundup. Those of us who live in Vermont are fortunate to have Peter Welch represent us in the U.S. Senate.