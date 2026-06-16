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David A Sobel's avatar
David A Sobel
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How wonderful to watch our senator speak with Norm on tonight's Evening Roundup. Those of us who live in Vermont are fortunate to have Peter Welch represent us in the U.S. Senate.

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