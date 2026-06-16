Inflation Numbers, Oil Prices, Social Security, and the World's First Trillionaire

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein chatted with Jason Furman, economist and former chair at the Council of Economic Advisers under the Obama administration.

Jared and Jason answered all of your burning questions on the economy and went over inflation numbers, oil prices, social security, and the debut of the world’s first trillionaire.

You can get your own questions answered about the economy every other Tuesday at 12pm ET by following us on Bluesky and Substack.