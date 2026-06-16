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Inflation Numbers, Oil Prices, Social Security, and the World's First Trillionaire
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Inflation Numbers, Oil Prices, Social Security, and the World's First Trillionaire

Economists Jared Bernstein and Jason Furman answer your burning econ questions.
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The Contrarian, Jared Bernstein, and Jason Furman
Jun 16, 2026

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein chatted with Jason Furman, economist and former chair at the Council of Economic Advisers under the Obama administration.

Jared and Jason answered all of your burning questions on the economy and went over inflation numbers, oil prices, social security, and the debut of the world’s first trillionaire.

You can get your own questions answered about the economy every other Tuesday at 12pm ET by following us on Bluesky and Substack.

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