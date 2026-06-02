Evening Roundup, June 2
Happy Pride Month, Delaney Hall explainer, disruption at the Osaka / Townsend party, Silicon Valley sin, even Milli Vanilli is out, The Pod, Let's Do Lunch, and more
Happy Pride Month, Contrarians! 🏳️🌈
Standing up against the relentless attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and their rights goes beyond the month of June. Pride is a celebration, commemoration, and continued fight for equality. As this administration continues to target trans folks and scrub away LGBTQ+ history, speaking out and protecting LGBTQ+ neighbors is vital.