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Pope Leo, AI vs. Humanity, and Peter Thiel
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Pope Leo, AI vs. Humanity, and Peter Thiel

Catholic scholar Christopher Hale breaks down the American Pope's first encyclical.
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The Contrarian, Christopher Hale, and Tim Dickinson
Jun 02, 2026

Catholic scholar Christopher Hale, publisher of the newsletter Letters From Leo, is one of the foremost writers on how Pope Leo XIV’s papacy intersects with politics and faith during the Trump presidency.

He sat down with Contrarian editor Tim Dickinson to discuss Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical and why he chose to focus so much of it on the rapid rise of AI and the need to put humanity before technology.

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