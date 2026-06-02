Pope Leo, AI vs. Humanity, and Peter Thiel

Catholic scholar Christopher Hale, publisher of the newsletter Letters From Leo, is one of the foremost writers on how Pope Leo XIV’s papacy intersects with politics and faith during the Trump presidency.
He sat down with Contrarian editor Tim Dickinson to discuss Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical and why he chose to focus so much of it on the rapid rise of AI and the need to put humanity before technology.
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