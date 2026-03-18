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Bea Cardea's avatar
Bea Cardea
6h

A question, please. Maybe for Norm:

IF the SAVE Act passes, how is the government going to be able to process all the requests for passports. Right now it takes 4 to 6 weeks just to get one renewed. Between now and Nov 2026, will they have enough staff? Also, passports are expensive. Are people supposed to pay that out of pocket? There should be funds available to help applicants. It’d be totally unreasonable to assume that our entire operational system can meet the new law requirements in the next 7 months. Maybe in 5 years from now? On that basis alone can we fight the SAVE ACT bill should it pass?

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