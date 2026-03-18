Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, March 18Why Senator Slotkin is voting NO on Mullin confirmation, Gen X on the democratic frontlines, Dem Movement, The Pod, & more! The ContrarianMar 18, 2026215122ShareWar and ResistanceElection EpicenterOn The Hill Media CenterThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Mar 18Read full storyMisleading PackagingMichael de Adder·Mar 18Read full storyWill Republicans Get Around the Filibuster to Pass the SAVE Act?The Contrarian and Ben Sheehan·Mar 18Read full storySubscribe215122Share
A question, please. Maybe for Norm:
IF the SAVE Act passes, how is the government going to be able to process all the requests for passports. Right now it takes 4 to 6 weeks just to get one renewed. Between now and Nov 2026, will they have enough staff? Also, passports are expensive. Are people supposed to pay that out of pocket? There should be funds available to help applicants. It’d be totally unreasonable to assume that our entire operational system can meet the new law requirements in the next 7 months. Maybe in 5 years from now? On that basis alone can we fight the SAVE ACT bill should it pass?