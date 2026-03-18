The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

Right now we’re fighting for our daughters and granddaughters. Reproductive rights have been taken away and some cases are still under fire. And unless the SAVE Act is defeated many will not get the privilege of a vote. Unless we rise up and defeat the pseudoscience bs coming from the department of HHS we can forget about vaccines and other life saving treatments. There’s a lot to fight for.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

I am truly embarrassed by any woman, no matter her age, voting for the orange fascist dumpster, or any fascist for that matter. If they don't have their own interests at heart, who does?

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