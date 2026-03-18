A Big Legal Win Against Trump, the SAVE Act Hits the Senate, & Illinois Primaries

Tuesday was primary day in Illinois, with races for Senate, Governor, and in the Chicago-area alone, four competitive house races.

There was also lots and lots of interest from dark money groups.

Jen and Norm had a chance to talk about all of that with pollster and political analyst Simon Rosenberg on Coffee with the Contrarians. Simon shared his thoughts on what individual races could mean for the Midterms, alongside the continued influence of dark money, the impact of the war, and the SAVE Act.