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David Gardiner's avatar
David Gardiner
1h

Eid Mubarak, AG Ellison!

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
2h

USA Today has reported that President Trump, while seated next to Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office, compared our initial strikes on Iran to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and said “We didn’t tell anyone about it because we wanted a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?”…. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

So the big question is: Is Trump rapidly descending into senility or is he just plain Dumb?

To support the latter conclusion, I would cite Trump's professor at Penn's prestigious Wharton School of Business and Finance, William T. Kelley, who said: "Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had”.

Perhaps we should just straddle the fence and declare that he’s both senile and dumb, which I concede are not admirable qualities for a President of the United States.

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