Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, March 19Sen. Coons' war updates, action steps for democracy, what changed the NCAA, congressional inside trading, big money in our elections, April Ryan w/ Rep. Beatty, April Reign, and AG Ellison, & more! The ContrarianMar 19, 2026138220ShareSpotlightWar and ResistanceCulture CornerSixty Years Ago, an All-Black Team Stunned College Basketball with an NCAA TitleMar 19By Frederic J. FrommerThe game changed recruiting in college basketball, leading to more African Americans on college teams.Read full storyElection EpicenterPA Representative Exposed For Insider Trading?The Contrarian and Paige Cognetti·Mar 19[VIDEO] Should an elected official be able to leverage their policy votes for personal profit? An overwhelming percentage of Americans say NO.Read full storyDispatch from Chicago: Illinois Primary Has a Lesson on Big Money in PoliticsLorraine Forte·Mar 19If you want to see how big money is seeping into American politics, take a look at the big picture surrounding this week’s Illinois primary election.Read full storyMedia CenterThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Mar 19Read full storySubscribe138220Share
Eid Mubarak, AG Ellison!
USA Today has reported that President Trump, while seated next to Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office, compared our initial strikes on Iran to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and said “We didn’t tell anyone about it because we wanted a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?”…. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”
So the big question is: Is Trump rapidly descending into senility or is he just plain Dumb?
To support the latter conclusion, I would cite Trump's professor at Penn's prestigious Wharton School of Business and Finance, William T. Kelley, who said: "Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had”.
Perhaps we should just straddle the fence and declare that he’s both senile and dumb, which I concede are not admirable qualities for a President of the United States.