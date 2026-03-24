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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2hEdited

The interview with Jen and the team at Peril is a must watch interview on conspiracies and propaganda. My takeaway is this.

This problem doesn’t just exist online or on AI it exists even within our own government. The Trump regime is always promoting conspiracies and this had lead to political violence. I have no problem with pointing a finger towards AI or online violence or bullying but let’s not forget our government is also a source of conspiracy theories and propaganda that feed the far right extremists.

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debbie's avatar
debbie
27m

If we can't watch Let's Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein live, how can we see it later?

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