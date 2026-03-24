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'We're Spending Two Billion Dollars A Day'
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'We're Spending Two Billion Dollars A Day'

LULAC's Juan Proaño talks Iran, gas prices and affordability, immigration, and the legacy of Dolores Huerta.
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Jennifer Rubin's avatar
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Juan Proaño, and Norman Eisen
Mar 24, 2026

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, Norm and Jen spoke with Juan Proaño.

Juan is the CEO of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest and largest Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States. Norm often litigates alongside LULAC, including on the birthright citizenship case.

They discussed the war on Iran, what the war costs Americans, and the future of immigration. Juan also shared some personal thoughts about civil rights icon Dolores Huerta.

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