'We're Spending Two Billion Dollars A Day'

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, Norm and Jen spoke with Juan Proaño.

Juan is the CEO of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest and largest Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States. Norm often litigates alongside LULAC, including on the birthright citizenship case.

They discussed the war on Iran, what the war costs Americans, and the future of immigration. Juan also shared some personal thoughts about civil rights icon Dolores Huerta.