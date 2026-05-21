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Irena's avatar
Irena
1h

The Texas "candidate" is so vile that I won't even put her name in print. Democrat Party should indicate that it does not allow/bestow/deal the Democrat platform to her in any way, shape or form. She is a very, very sick person.

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Camille Kelly's avatar
Camille Kelly
20m

Kimmel should offer Colbert some spots to do his Trump comedy routines on his show too, so Trump doesn't get to silence anybody and never stop roasting the thin skinned, can't take a joke, fragile ego SOB.

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