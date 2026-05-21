Evening Roundup, May 21
Rep. Jeffries condemns antisemitic TX candidate, April Ryan w/ Aaron Parnas & Gov. Newsom, Trump can't take a joke?, Calls to Action, state sponsored AI, The Movement
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Special Tea Session…with Gov. Newsom & Aaron Parnas!
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The Texas "candidate" is so vile that I won't even put her name in print. Democrat Party should indicate that it does not allow/bestow/deal the Democrat platform to her in any way, shape or form. She is a very, very sick person.
Kimmel should offer Colbert some spots to do his Trump comedy routines on his show too, so Trump doesn't get to silence anybody and never stop roasting the thin skinned, can't take a joke, fragile ego SOB.