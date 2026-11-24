What Happened?

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s President and CEO (at Trump’s behest) is temporarily boosting the markets. However, economists now wonder if last week’s scary drop confirms that we have an “AI bubble.”

Economics expert Jared Bernstein breaks down how the Nvidia scandal affects everyday Americans and their wallets. Plus, which Thanksgiving dishes will cost you the most at checkout?

You can also get this episode on today’s Contrarian Podcast. Listen now.

Trump’s stocks soared after the Nvidia news dropped as Congressional Republicans rebuke Trump’s meddling. Can you guess what the DOJ is(n’t) going to do about it?

Must Watch: April Ryan hosts Dr. Sharon Malone, nationally renowned women’s health expert, for a stunning, in-depth, de-stigmatized discussion on menopause, hormone therapy, the treatment of Black women in the healthcare system, and words of (clinical) wisdom for every woman.

Unless you’re living under a rock (in which case, may we join you?), you’ve likely heard chatter about the Speaker of the House or Senate Majority Leader races. But what do these leaders actually do in Congress? Ben Sheehan has the answer:

Another round for the politics-obsessed like us:

Coffee with Contrarians featuring Norm!

Guest: April Ryan

Wednesday, 9:15am ET And that’s all the live shows for this week, folks!

Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday.

It is the last week of No Paywall November! All our premium content, including on-demand episodes of Coffee with Contrarians, is available to everyone. This moment is too important not to share.