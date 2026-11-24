Who will lead the Democrats in Congress, and what does it even mean to be a congressional leader? Like, what’s the actual job?

Let’s start with the House. Recently, Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries of New York, their current party leader, to be the speaker of the House. The vote was 251 to 11, in a closed door secret ballot vote. The votes were taken by sitting Democratic House members who just got reelected, and by new incoming Democratic House members.

Now, the new Congress doesn’t actually start until January 3rd, so this is all just in the planning stages. But once everyone is sworn in and the vote for speaker happens, it looks like Jeffries will win.

So what does the speaker actually do?

They are the head of the majority party in the House, in this case the Democrats. The speaker runs House meetings or delegates that task to somebody else. The speaker decides which bills do or don’t get a vote. They are also second in line for the presidency behind the vice president, and they act as a prolific fundraiser for House members and candidates.

Okay, now for the Senate.

The person with the most power there is the Senate Majority leader.

But unlike the speaker of the House, the job of Senate Majority leader isn’t in the Constitution. Technically, the head of the Senate is the vice president or the president pro tempore when the VP is not available. But over time, the Senate Majority Leader became the person with the actual most power in the Senate.

Why is that? Well, like the speaker, they control what does and doesn’t get a vote. They work to get the party’s priorities through the Senate, and they fundraise, often extremely well.

The election for Senate Majority Leader is on December 1st. Senate Democrats —those who were just reelected, and the new incoming members — will choose between Chuck Schumer of New York, who has been the party’s leader since 2017, or Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

So we will see what happens on December 1st in the Senate and on January 3rd in the House.

Ben Sheehan is a political commentator and digital creator. He specializes in civics education, which is showcased in his latest book, What Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work. Check out his Substack, Politics Made Easy.