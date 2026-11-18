In Texas, Democrats secured so many key flip seats because of millions of individuals who voted to reject the national status quo.

Carlos Eduardo Espina, a Texas activist and social media commentator, joins Jen to explain how Democrats can hold onto these new voters and follow through on promises. Highlighting the success of this new blue coalition, the pair looks ahead toward immigration and education reform priorities across the state.

Carlos Eduardo Espina is an Uruguayan-American immigrant rights activist and social media commentator based in Houston, Texas.

The following transcript has been edited for formatting purposes.

Jen Rubin

Hi, this is Jen Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of The Contrarian. I am delighted to have with us Carlos Eduardo Espina. who played such a vital role in Texas and elsewhere during the election. Carlos, good to see you!

Carlos Espina

No, good to see you too! We’re here on the other side now, so, you know, feeling a lot better. Also, starting to track everything that’s happening in Congress and at the state level, so I think November 3rd was just the beginning, right? The work really starts now, so here we are.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely. The wins for Democrats across the board, through every level of office in Texas, was phenomenal. Did that surprise you at all?

Carlos Espina

Well, I think it’s interesting, I think it was over a year ago now that I was on your show, you know, when we first started talking about, when we were still in the primaries, right, about some of the candidates who were running, and I was always, you know, I would say bullish is the term on Texas, but also skeptical, right, because I never.

Jen Rubin

Oh, yeah.

Carlos Espina

hopes up too high, but I always did feel like it was very possible to win. That’s why I got involved as early as I could. You know, endorsed James Tallarico, Ginajosa, Bobby Pulido, this is going back to mid-last year. And the reason why is just because, you know, I’d been feeling it on the ground for a while now, and it really blew up, you know, during the first few months of the Trump administration. People in Texas were just tired, right? for example, Greg Abbott ran on fixing all these things, but he’d been governor since I was in middle school, so people are like, you know, why didn’t you fix these things 12 years ago when you first got elected? Like, there was a vibe shift, and then obviously everything happening at the national level played a big role, and then we just had good candidates, which is, like.

Jen Rubin

Yeah.

Carlos Espina

an underestimated thing, right? But, like, we had good candidates, and I think it all worked in our favor.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely. You talk so often that it is so important to get people to realize that voting is not futile, that voting matters, that if you turn out, you can change the results. How important is it now for people to realize, wow, if we get involved, if we turn out, look what we can do. Does that change the vibe for you going forward?

Carlos Espina

Well, so the interesting thing about Texas, and then other states, like, for example, Mississippi and others, like, the numbers to win have always been there, it’s just getting people to believe that the numbers to win there are actually present. And I say this because, you know, in previous elections, there were so many people that were like, you know, I really like, you know, the Democrats, I like these policies, but, like, we just can’t win in Texas, so why even waste my time going out? I think what changed this time around is people actually started to believe And when people start to believe, people start to register to vote, people start to donate, people start to invest, and it’s like… it’s like anything, like a sport, right? First, you have to think you can actually win to then go on and win, but if you start the battle, the game, defeated already, you’re never gonna have success. So I think that’s what shifted this election cycle. We realized, like, hey, we could win in all these places, and then looking to 2028, what I love most about this cycle is that you know, what is a swing state now? It seems like everywhere can be a swing state, so it’s definitely fundamentally shifted the map, the way people see politics in the United States, and I think the Sun Belt, the South, and all these areas, which for a long time have just kind of not been factored in, the national narrative, are now gonna play a pretty big role and reshape, you know, our country’s future.

Jen Rubin

How much of a role was the redistricting and the attack on voting rights? How much of this was ICE? How much of this was the economy?

Carlos Espina

Well, I think we need to find that clip from an interview we did right after they redistricted in Texas, and I remember I told you explicitly, I was like, I don’t think they’re gonna win these 5 seats, I don’t even think they’re gonna win two of them. I think they only ended up winning one. Democrats won four of the new districts, and the reason why is because there’s this… I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s almost like an underdog story, going back to sports. When you see the other side being so confident that they’re gonna, you know, doing all these things, dirty tactics, that in a way, motivates you. It’s like, it gives you an option. Like, people wanna… you know, people wanna face adversity to a degree, because when you win, you’re like, hey, yeah, in your face, we did it, we got the job done. And so I think the redistricting backfired, because in many ways, people were like, hey, well. they’re scared of something, right? It shifted the narrative, and then ultimately led to what we saw now. So, I think redistricting, at least for now, played in our favor, and then, you know, we had Proposition 50 in California and everything else that came about it, but I think that was part of the… what happened as well. For example, shortly before the election, they started purging the voter rolls. Like, over 1 million people in Texas were kind of purged from the rolls. All of these things gave people more motivation. I said the polls when there was speculation that that could happen, when the administration was saying it was gonna happen, people were like, wow, my vote really does matter, let me go and do it, because I want to stick it to them in many ways.

Jen Rubin

Texas, I don’t think people realize. I think it was 18 statewide races flipped to Democrats, when 4 state Supreme Court seats, lots of changes. Republicans still control the Senate. What are some of the things that you think the new governor and the new House can do early on that would show they get it, that would make a real difference in the lives of people in Texas?

Carlos Espina

Yeah, so on that note, before I get into the actual policy, I think what was so important about Gina and everyone else winning is, I had a feeling that if Tallarico won and everyone else lost, they were gonna say, well, we run a bad candidate, you know, but Texas is still a conservative Republican state. Now the narrative has shifted, and so what I’m thinking is. how are these Republicans? I’m hoping that they’re gonna see their colleagues who lost, and they’re gonna be like, hey, maybe I need to moderate on some of my views, or I could be next. So that’s, you know, obviously we won’t see until everyone’s sworn in and gets to work, but there’s also a lot of stuff that Gina can do at the executive level. I mean, like, Greg Abbott, a lot of the things he capitulated to Trump on were done by executive order, or by doing, you know, these shady deals through the Attorney General, making, you know, these lawsuits, and then conceding on them, and all these things that happen. So, I think Gina, especially, for example, on the issue of immigration, on day one, she can limit, you know, the collaboration between, you know, state highway patrols and state troopers with the federal government when it comes to ICE, when it comes to education. I mean, she can take some executive action. I’m not 100% certain on what the scope of things can be, but for example, some of the people that Abbott had in power in some of these executive positions, we can clean house, we can put people with a different policy perspective. But you are right, and I think this is one of the things I explain to a lot of new voters. They, you know, seem to think that, okay, we won, now we can change the entire world. And, like, there are things that can change, but ultimately, we still have a divided government in Texas. We still have a divided government at the federal level. Trump is still.

Jen Rubin

We have…

Carlos Espina

So a lot of it is gonna be, how will Gina, how will these new leaders, manage people’s expectations, explain the policy, explain what’s going on? But I think there is a lot of room to work together, because I would assume a lot of these Republicans are looking over their shoulder and saying, hey, you know, if we just become an obstacle in the road and, you know, people see us as that way, we’re gonna be the next ones out the door.

Jen Rubin

One of the big changes, or one of the big issues in Texas was education.

Carlos Espina

Hmm.

Jen Rubin

The Republicans took so much money out of the schools, they gave it for vouchers so people could send their kids to fancy schools that don’t take everyone. How important now do you think public education could be, and maybe win back some of those Republicans who say, you know, my kids won good, schools could, too.

Carlos Espina

Yeah. Well, I think it’s an attack on education all around. People, you know, started to see, like, it went too far. For example, my dad’s a professor at Texas A&M University, and it was impressive to see, like, the amount of professors, you know, colleagues of my dad, for example, who are conservative, who are Republican, but they’re like. I don’t agree with the government having to check everything I put on my syllabus, right?

Jen Rubin

Yeah.

Carlos Espina

top level at, like, the university level, but even at the local level, a lot of teachers are conservative, they’re Republican, and they’re like, hey, my benefits are being gutted, you know, they’re doing all these changes, and so that moved a lot of people. And it was interesting to see when I would go to rallies with, especially Gina, because she would bring… make this a central issue at the state level, the loudest applause would come when she would talk about, you know, defending public education, the right to have an access to an education. You know, strengthening public education, so I think that was really a big turning point for Greg Abbott. He overplayed his hand. I mean, that was already a problem they were having internally with the Republican Party, like, the people who voted for school vouchers, the ones who didn’t. Like, this is something that had been brewing in a while for Texas, and then a lot of… he realized, like, not everyone’s a fan of some of his policies, and ultimately, I think that’s what cost him the governorship.

Jen Rubin

Now, there’s always another election ahead. Two years from now, we’ll have a presidential election. What do you and other folks need to do on the ground in Texas to make sure you stay organized, people stay engaged? If you simply pack up and go home and don’t come back for 2 years.

Carlos Espina

Yeah.

Jen Rubin

have lost a lot of the goodwill and a lot of the energy. What do you guys need to do to keep the… Folks engaged and keep the momentum going.

Carlos Espina

Well, I think there’s a few things. The first thing is, how do we maintain the new voters? Like I said, a lot of the people who voted for the first time are also people who who don’t have much experience in government, maybe don’t keep up with everything day to day, and so I’m worried that if we get in and we just kind of sit on our hands and don’t really do much, they’re gonna be like, well, this is why, you know, I voted this time thinking things would be different, nothing changed. I was right, voting doesn’t matter, and then they’re just gonna become disillusioned again. So we have to actually continue the outreach with these voters, and this is one of the things I think I’ve mentioned in the program before, like, the Democrats need to lean back into that populist model of interacting with people, not in a way of, like, a demagogue, right, but in a genuine way of, like. Let’s continue having town halls. One of the reasons I think Republicans lost, for example, in many districts, is you would have congressmen who wouldn’t hold a town hall for 2, 3, 4, 5 years, and so we need to face people, we need to continue having rallies, continue having events, continue to having that community engagement. That’s the first thing. The second thing is we need to continue reimagining, like, what the electorate can look like and what our coalition can look like, because I think If we, for example, going back to the redistricting thing, a lot of people early on wrote off these districts because they were, on paper, Trump plus 15 plus Trump 20. I think we need to scrap all that. Obviously, polling matters and numbers matter, but, like, we need to go fight for votes and fight for people, no matter if they’re in the most conservative areas of the state, because ultimately, the reason we won, yes, we expanded our margins in the big cities. But we used to get slaughtered in the rural areas in previous elections, and when we were able to, you know… we still lost in many of the rural counties, but we didn’t lose by as much, and that ultimately.

Jen Rubin

Yes, you’ve narrowed the gap.

Carlos Espina

And so I think we need to continue the groundwork. And then the other thing is, let’s just continue working together. What was so incredible to see in this election, and even Beto had mentioned about it, like. if I had ran with someone else, you know, kind of talking about 2018, he probably would have won. Like, this time around, we were running as a unified ticket. It was like, vote for Gina and James, they would do a lot of events together. Then when they would go, for example, to the Valley, they would bring along, you know, now Congressman-elect Bobby Pulido, when they would go to other areas, they would, you know, in Houston, they did a lot of events with Sylvia Garcia, Christian Manafe, etc. Like, we need to continue working as a coalition. Not everyone pulling in their own direction, but saying, hey, you know, we’re Democrats, we’re united on this front, we’re all working together, and let’s deliver for the people.

Jen Rubin

Right? That coordinated campaign is so important. People think it’s money, but it’s more than money. It’s really being together and campaigning as a unit. No other money!

Carlos Espina

front, though, it is interesting, because I’m assuming a lot of 28 contenders are going to start investing in Texas, right?

Jen Rubin

Yeah.

Carlos Espina

I remember when Kamala had an event in Houston, it was, like, historic because, like, oh my god, someone’s campaigning in Houston. I think we’re gonna be seeing a lot more of that this election cycle.

Jen Rubin

Well… put off to the side whether it’s possible to get rid of the Electoral College at all, but… I think you hit on something, which is Democrats might just realize that Texas is in play for the presidential election. What would you say to people, Democrats now, who are looking at the presidency, who think they want to compete in Texas? What should they be doing now in order to develop a presence to make sure that they don’t just show up October of 2028 and expect to get Texans’ votes.

Carlos Espina

Well, I think this is something that, you know, both Gina and Tallarico have both mentioned, which is we really have to understand the electorate in Texas, because I think there’s a little bit of a misunderstanding that, like, people in Texas are not now, like, all super progressive, and, like, what ultimately won us in Texas was, one, you know, leaning in on the failures of the Republican Party, but also, like I said, that model of engaging with people, and actually, you know. For example, data centers became a huge issue, and Gina.

Jen Rubin

Yeah, huh?

Carlos Espina

Great job on talking about that. But you wouldn’t know that if you didn’t spend time in the community, so I think one of the things is, like, come to Texas with an open mind. You’re gonna hear some opinions you agree with, you’re gonna hear some that you don’t, but you’re ultimately gonna see that the electorate in Texas is very unique and very peculiar. I mean, after all, we’re one of the biggest states in the country, right? There’s a lot of diversity. What people, you know, are fighting for in the RGV might be a little different than in Houston, than in Dallas, than in Austin, but I think you just have to spend a lot of time before you know, coming to conclusions. Obviously, you know, we had a lot of that at the state level, but when you’re running for president, you might not have as much time to spend in Texas, so who are you gonna lean on? One of the things I’m excited about is the people we just elected are gonna have a big role in deciding who the next… I mean, I’m assuming Gina Hinojosa’s endorsement.

Jen Rubin

It’s gonna happen.

Carlos Espina

you know, James Talarico’s endorsement, so also building those connections with the people that we Texans just put trust in, because they also know where we stand, and so having those relationships are going to be vital for anyone in 2028.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely. So, what’s next for you? You played such a big role in the Telrico campaign, in organizing. Are you gonna stay in Texas? Are you going to come to Washington, D.C? What are you gonna do next?

Carlos Espina

No, so my goal right now is just to make sure, you know, and it’s interesting, right, when you’re… come from my, perspective, we’re like, you know, I’ve helped a lot of people, did whatever I could to help them get elected, but ultimately, you know, my loyalty is to the people who trust me. I’m a bridge of sorts between the community, and so one of the reasons you obviously help people during a campaign is because that establishes lines of communication in a healthy way, where I’m able to say, hey, you know, people are worried about this, like, we should address this before it becomes a big issue. That was one of the things that happened during the Biden years, which I, you know, regret now, but it was also out of my control. Like, I wasn’t able to establish those lines of communication early enough, so there was a lot of stuff I was seeing in the ground, starting in 2021, 22, frustrations that boiled up and ultimately led to so many people voting for Trump, but now I feel more confident to say, hey, you know, you guys are doing a lot of great work, but people are still feeling this, people are feeling that, so ultimately continue advocating for my community. You know, right now we have a big campaign going on in regards to immigration reform, because a lot of people, you know, I don’t know if you saw the narrative after the election, did Latinos vote based on the economy? Did they vote based on immigration? I think it was a little bit of both, in the sense that immigration and economy are hand-in-hand, right? member detained by ICE, that creates economic issues for your family when you own a business and people don’t show up because they’re scared of ICE, like, that creates economic issues. So I’m really just trying to push, like, yes, the economy and affordability and everything is super important, but immigration is a part of that as well. And so, you know, just a work in progress, but always going back to the people I care about and, you know, trying to be a voice for them.

Jen Rubin

Well, Carlos, congratulations. All of these victories, it must have been a thrill for you to see all your hard work come to fruition, and as you say, now the hard work begins, and it gets to be really exciting. Thanks so much, Carlos. We always love hearing from you. We’ll be in touch, because… Texas, there’s no state as important as Texas, so we’ll.

Carlos Espina

We look forward to hearing it. No, we’ll be in touch, and you guys keep up the great work as well. We all have a role to play in this new, phase of our country.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely. Take care, great take you.

Carlos Espina

Take care. Yeah, yeah, see. Bye.