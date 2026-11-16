In Texas, Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico’s big flips made national headlines. Yet, even informed voters and political junkies may not have realized the size of Texas’s blue wave — Democrats won big in 18 key statewide offices.

Kendall Scudder, the Chair of the Texas Democratic Party, joins Jen to explain how the Party’s made sure no race went uncontested, even in the reddest neighborhoods. Looking ahead, they break down how these Democratic wins in the Lone Star State have the power to pass sweeping corruption reform, cut taxes for working Americans, and strengthen Texas’s public education system.

Kendall Scudder has served as the chair of the Texas Democratic Party since March 2025.

The following transcript has been edited for formatting purposes.

Jen Rubin

Hi, this is Jen Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of The Contrarian. I am delighted to have with me Kendall Scudder. Now, he may not be a household name yet, but he will be. He is the head of the Texas Democratic party in a now very blue state. Welcome, Kendall!

Kendall Scudder

Thanks so much for having me on, I sure appreciate it.

Jen Rubin

Just run through the list of wins that you guys got in the midterms. What did you guys take or take back?

Kendall Scudder

So, everyone’s heard Senate and Governor, but we won all 18 statewide offices, so that would be, Lieutenant Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, Land Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, you see where we’re going there, Controller. And then we won 10 judicial seats, which would be now a majority hold of the 15th Court of Appeals, which was a special court that Greg Abbott created so he could avoid accountability. We now have four of the 9 seats on the Texas Supreme Court, and 3 of the 9 seats on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. So Texas has 2 Supreme Courts. We have a civil one and a criminal one, and so that’s what the Court of Criminal Appeals is. So, so we won those 18 statewide, and then we flipped the Texas House, flipping what looks to be about 21 seats in the Texas House, and flipped 4 seats on the Texas State Board of Education, flipping that body to the Democratic Party.

Jen Rubin

That is really beyond belief. Let me start with a very basic question. Other than your own brilliance at organizing, why did you guys win so big?

Kendall Scudder

You know, I think there was a couple of things. We needed a perfect storm, and I think we got it. you know, we needed Republicans to not be excited to show up and vote. That’s an important piece of it, and let’s not pretend like it’s not. And I think there were a lot of Republicans who chose to stay home. Republican strongholds tended to vote at midterm levels, and Democratic strongholds voted at presidential levels. And so, that piece, I think, was one large component to it. The next is, we had really great candidates. For the first time since 1972, we had a Democrat running in every state and federal office in Texas. That was a big priority of mine when I became chairman back in March of 25, was filling out our ballot and leaving no place in the state uncontested. So as a result, you ended up with people running that were community validators in every corner of the state, and they were really high-quality candidates that helped run our margins. So Tallarico, of course, a great communicator, great fundraiser. But people aren’t talking as much about Diana Loya, who ran in the Panhandle, or folks like Justin Early, who ran for Congress in Central Texas. They were great candidates that didn’t pull it across the finish line, but helped run our numbers. And then third, for the first time since 1982, the Texas Democratic Party ran a coordinated campaign, where we were all folded in together, moving in the same direction, sharing data, making sure we were efficient with We knew we weren’t going to raise what Republicans raised, but what was really important was that we were able to be efficient with what we did have come through. So, James Telarico all the way down, we’re working together. James and Gina took the lead on our GOTV volunteer program, and then we led a couple of other initiatives. We put a research consortium together for the first time so we could actually do polling and message testing. We ran a paid relational program with our partners, Texas Majority PAC, where we did civics classes to low-propensity voters, trying to break the cycle of non-voting in Texas. We’re 49th in voter turnout. Programs like that, that I think were pretty innovative, all these things working together is what I think helped deliver that win.

Jen Rubin

One of the big shifts we saw nationally, but really in Texas, was the shift back in Latino voters. What moved Latino voters back to the Democratic Party? Was it economics? Was it overreached by the Trump people on immigration? Was it all of the above? What do you think was responsible?

Kendall Scudder

My answer usually is all of the above in political space, because everybody fights and pretends like they know what the answers are, and that they’re right and everybody else is wrong, but the truth is everybody’s probably a little bit right. But here’s a philosophy that I’ve taken. So, instead of treating Hispanic voters like they’re a constituency group. You should treat them like they are the electorate, because we are a majority-minority state here, and a mistake that Democrats have made in the past is you go into Hispanic communities and you talk to them about immigration. You go into Black communities and you talk to them about criminal justice reform. What you should do is go into those communities and talk to them about the things that are important to them and their families. Of course, there are certainly issues that have an outsized impact on their communities, and I’m not saying not to talk about those issues. What I am saying is that what Hispanic Texans really wanted to talk about was how they were putting a roof over their head. How were they going to put soccer cleats on their kiddos? Making sure that their community public schools were the best in the country, and how do we, like, how do we eliminate red tape so they can start small businesses? And we always treat these communities like they’re monoliths, but here, this cycle, what you saw Democrats do was treat every demographic like they are the electorate, and we have to have one common message that shares with what all of our moral threat is. So whether you are Henry Cuellar or Greg Kassar, which is how my delegation ranges here in Texas, we all It’s a shared moral belief, and it’s that we’re just fighting to put the jam on the bottom shelf so the little people can reach it.

Jen Rubin

Now, we all know that Donald Trump picked up the phone, called Greg Abbott, and said, re-redistrict. And they did that. Did not work out as they planned. How big was that in the result, and what about that do you think actually helped Democrats? Was it that people felt this wasn’t fair? Was it that Democrats suddenly woke up and said, you know, we gotta get in there and fight? What happened?

Kendall Scudder

So, the way Republicans drew the map was to steal 5 seats away from the people of Texas. So, the maps were drawn so that Republicans could net 5 seats. What ended up happening was Democrats gained 1. So, I would take that as Democrats overperforming 6 seats compared to what we’re supposed to. But here is a real unfortunate reality, Jen. Even in this world where Democrats flip Texas And won it by 12 points. Republicans still control 24 of the congressional seats, and Democrats control 14. Now, tell me how that’s an equitable map. It’s just not. They were designed to deny people representation, and they’re still doing that. Don’t lose sight of that. However, we were able to mitigate and gain one seat off of what were already terrible maps. These maps are amongst the most gerrymandered and repressive in the country. And I hope Democrats don’t lose sight of the fact that we should still be moving forward to fix these maps. Maybe right now, while Republicans are finding themselves in the doghouse with the Texas voter, maybe now is a good opportunity to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to vote for nonpartisan redistricting committees. Because let me tell you what, when Democrats control this state up and down the ballot, and every every chamber in the legislature, you better believe we’re not going to be very nice to them, just as they were not very nice to us. So now’s the opportunity for us to come to the table and try to get nonpartisan redistricting committees. If we do that, I think we can net even more votes out of Texas for Democrats. These maps were in no way favorable to us, but we performed in a way that allowed us to overperform by 6.

Jen Rubin

You have not been in your job very long, and when you arrived, very few people would have said, oh, Texas has the potential to be a blue state. What lessons can you share with your counterparts in other states about organizing, about building for the future?

Kendall Scudder

Well, I’m so proud to be able to be in this seat. I got elected in March of 25, so had about a year and a half to kind of pull this sucker out of a ditch and get it back on the road and running, and I’m really proud of what we were able to do. A lot of the decisions that we made, they weren’t always the most popular with the political class, but I wasn’t elected by the political class. I wasn’t the choice of the consultants, or the donors, or the electeds. the choice of the grassroots, and I campaigned on a really strong message that this party does not belong to me. It does not belong to the political class, it doesn’t belong to the party officials. This party belongs to the people of Texas, and we have to run it in a way that illustrates that. So, I took a couple of positions that weren’t always the most popular. One was I thought it was important to decentralize our party out of Austin. We had one office that operated in Austin. We spread it out. By the time we got to Election Day, we had 12 across the state of Texas. We have five permanent offices with staff. It means that the average rank-and-file grassroots activist or candidate around the state had easier access to our party, and you didn’t have to go through some, you know, sorcery with people in Austin to figure out who you can get to to actually get help. We put the phone back on, so you could call the office and get help if you needed it. Sounds real simple, but those types of things were really important. We decided we were going to recruit candidates for every single office. There was a mentality in the past that if you recruit in safe red districts, what you’re doing is giving Republicans an excuse to raise money, and an excuse to campaign. What I think is if you don’t recruit in those areas, Democrats aren’t showing up! And…

Jen Rubin

Right?

Kendall Scudder

Everyone gets to hear what our message is, so that was a piece there. And then also, I wanted a 254-county party. I wanted it to show up in every corner of this state. When I became chair, we only had a third of our precinct chairs full. We had 20% of our county chairs completely vacant. So the party just was defunct in a large swath of the state, and we were on a mission to fix it. We recruited and trained more than a thousand precinct chairs, and tried to prioritize what our swing districts would be. But our goal is to make this a robust party, where you don’t just have the seats filled, but people are trained on what to do, so that when we get to 28, 2030, 2032, we have a machine built here of people that are ready to go. You cannot lock a bunch of consultants in a room in Austin and buy your way out of this problem. This is about the power of people over-organizing money, and when you’re stepping up against Elon Musk’s $350 million, and the national reinforcements aren’t coming in to help, what you gotta do is organize people to get through it, and that’s what I think the team was able to do successfully.

Jen Rubin

Outside of Texas, people are very interested, obviously, in the Senate and the House, but you have an opportunity now to change the lives and how Texas, one of our most populous states, is governed. What are the potential things that you see the new governor, the new house, that may be able to accomplish for the ordinary people of Texas, where most of the work gets done is at the state and local level?

Kendall Scudder

Dems are gonna have a bit of a challenge that Republicans held onto the State Senate. And so, before I say the list of things, what I will say is there’s a bit of a qualifier here that, there’s two different paths they could choose to go down. They could either go down the path of, you know, realizing they got walloped, and that they may want to reassess the way they’re doing business, and try to work across the aisle to get things done. Or they could do what we have seen them do for the last 10 years, and use really vitriolic language about Democrats, and choose not to work with any of us. Regardless of which path.

Jen Rubin

That’s true.

Kendall Scudder

We’re having to create paths forward. And so, having all of these administrators that were elected all up and down the ballot, I think, help us do things from the inside without us having to get policy passed. If we’re focusing on policy to get things done, there’s three things that I think are really high priorities. Number one, I think that we should do sweeping anti-corruption reform. Hold ourselves to a different standard than what Republicans held themselves to. I think this is a unique time to do it. Republicans may be interested in doing it now that Democrats are starting to get in charge. And if we do that, we can reinstill confidence not just in the government, but in the Democrats of the people of this state. Number two, I think that we should focus on taxation and trying to cut property taxes in Texas. Under Greg Abbott’s governorship, property taxes went up 85% in Texas, and there are huge projects like Medicaid expansion that Republicans have refused to take even our own tax dollars back into the state to make sure that we can keep our institutions, our hospitals, and things like that functional, and reduce tax burden on folks. I think that that should be a high priority because there’s always this. idea that Democrats are here to raise your taxes. Well, we’re not. We’re here to cut taxes for working-class people and regular, everyday folks, but we think that rich people should pay their fair share, and there’s plenty of those in Texas who aren’t. And number three, we’ve got to get back on track with public schools. The last time Democrats ran schools in this state, we were first in the country, regularly ranked as the best public schools, and now we’re seeing ourselves ranked in the bottom 40s, as funding per pupil drops, as we’re seeing our class sizes get larger. I think really nailing in, reducing, actually eliminating the voucher program that gives rich people coupons to send their kids to fancy private schools. And actually start investing in our classrooms, making sure that every kid, no matter where they live in this state, has an opportunity to succeed. Make no mistake, the reason Republicans and the billionaire class have tried to defund our schools is because they don’t want your kids to get an education, they want them to stay uneducated so they can pay them less, so that they can keep them on factory lines, so that they can keep them on assembly lines, so they can keep them on farms, and deny your kids the opportunity that they have. I think that public schools are the great equalizer. It is not something to compromise on. It is not something that we should negotiate away. We should stand firm on it and make sure that we’re delivering. If we do those three things, I think it becomes a whole lot easier for Democrats to win down the road, and to show people that Democrats weren’t here to do anything, except make sure your schools were funded, your taxes were lower, and we were cleaning up government. And I think… I think that that’s appealing to people And we will… we will lock in generational change if we deliver that.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely, and keep an eye, folks, on education. This has been such a revolution, I think, in thinking for average people, and the whole mantra about school choice that Republicans ran on really backfired in a very big way. Last question I want to ask you, Kendall. It’s a little bit personal, but it has a big message. You were raised by two moms. And I think you have something to say, and to… share about… the way Republicans use social issues and use LGBTQ plus issues, what can you say to Democrats, and what we should say to Republicans about how little they really can get out of this, and how destructive, and how just wrong it is. And it turns out to be not very effective when there are real issues to talk about.

Kendall Scudder

Yeah, you know, the hardest part about having two moms wasn’t having two moms. It was the people who had a problem with me having two moms, and I grew up in East Texas, which is not known as a bastion of liberalism, and you know, not an easy territory in the 90s and early 2000s. That’s how you know that I know how to fight. But I think… The message that I would hope Republicans would take away… I was low-hanging fruit for Republicans. I’m a wide-straight Christian mill from East Texas. When you’re that age, and you learn what it feels like to be otherized and treated like you are different just simply because your family might look a little different, or whatever. It leaves an impression on you, and it doesn’t… doesn’t make it easy for you to watch it happen to anybody else. I’m not gonna sit here and let them treat Muslim folks, or immigrant folks, or trans folks, or whoever else like… like they don’t belong here. Texas is a very diverse state, and we’re proud to have them here. We have a really strong, I think, ideological philosophy here, that we are nice to people and we mind our own business. And when Republicans refuse to do that, I think that they do it to their own demise. They lost a lot of voters and a lot of people who may have otherwise supported them, but now can see through to what they do. And what I would say to Democrats is. We didn’t win this election by being the least Republican. We won these elections by being unapologetically on the side of the little guy and working-class people, and you should govern that way. I know I’m literally the most partisan man in Texas, that’s my job, but when I see, you know, a bunch of Republicans on a transition team, it makes me real nervous, because I don’t see the progressives on those teams. And I’m just saying, not that we should have every seat at the table. But that the people who brought you were the folks that wanted to see a change in government, they wanted to see someone unapologetically take on whatever billionaire, whatever banker, whatever bootlicking bastard you needed to, to make sure people got their seats. And Democrats need to get ready to deliver for that. Everyone’s welcomed at our table, as long as they respect everybody at our table. You don’t get to throw people overboard. And when we do that together, we operate as a union. as a cohesive coalition party, we will have a huge amount of staying power moving forward, but if you start throwing people overboard, what’s going to happen is you’re going to lose your coalition, because people aren’t going to want to be a part of that movement. A true working-class movement is one that welcomes everyone at the table while we have this shared mentality, and that’s what we’re trying to do. So those are the messages that I think I’d give Republicans and Democrats That’s on that one.

Jen Rubin

Well, folks, you can see why Kendall is so good at his job, and if he looks young, it’s because he is young. And it’s another good message. You don’t have to be an old gray beard to be in politics and run a state party. In fact, you’re young, you’re energetic, you have new ideas. Go run for something in your safe party, go run for office. Kendall, congratulations, you’ve done a phenomenal job, now you just have to keep doing it every election.

Kendall Scudder

Thank you, Jen. I’m so grateful and proud every day to be able to be on this team of, you know, scrappy, ragtag Texas Democrats, and it’s a great feeling, and I know that we’re ready to deliver for all those people that are helping, or needing help, and I appreciate you putting a spotlight on me.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely. Well, you guys have been an inspiration to the whole country, so continue good luck, and we’ll, I’m sure, be back to talk to you as time goes on. Thanks so much for joining us.

Kendall Scudder

Thank you.