These veterans have shown their leadership across the U.S. military. Now they’re bringing their skills to Congress. Many of these newly elected Democratic representatives won over Republican incumbents, adding to the Blue Tsunami.

Rebecca Bennett (NJ-7): Navy helicopter pilot, Air National Guard officer

Cait Conley (NY-17): Army Special Operations officer

Zach Dembo (KY-6): Navy and Judge Advocate

Jessica Killin (CO-5): Army, Captain, Military Police officer and paratrooper

Nancy Lacore (SC-1): Navy, Vice Admiral, Chief of Navy Reserve

Elaine Luria (VA-2): Navy, Commander

JoAnna Mendoza (AZ-6): Marine Corps, Gunnery Sergeant

Richard Ojeda (NC-9): Army, Major, engineer officer and paratrooper

Fred Wellman (MO-2): Army, Lieutenant Colonel