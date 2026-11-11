These veterans have shown their leadership across the U.S. military. Now they’re bringing their skills to Congress. Many of these newly elected Democratic representatives won over Republican incumbents, adding to the Blue Tsunami.
Rebecca Bennett (NJ-7): Navy helicopter pilot, Air National Guard officer
Cait Conley (NY-17): Army Special Operations officer
Zach Dembo (KY-6): Navy and Judge Advocate
Jessica Killin (CO-5): Army, Captain, Military Police officer and paratrooper
Nancy Lacore (SC-1): Navy, Vice Admiral, Chief of Navy Reserve
Elaine Luria (VA-2): Navy, Commander
JoAnna Mendoza (AZ-6): Marine Corps, Gunnery Sergeant
Richard Ojeda (NC-9): Army, Major, engineer officer and paratrooper
Fred Wellman (MO-2): Army, Lieutenant Colonel
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