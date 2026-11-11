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These Vets Saw Victory in the Midterms. Now They’ll Serve in Congress

Meet the Democrats who are joining the ranks
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The Contrarian

These veterans have shown their leadership across the U.S. military. Now they’re bringing their skills to Congress. Many of these newly elected Democratic representatives won over Republican incumbents, adding to the Blue Tsunami.

  • Rebecca Bennett (NJ-7): Navy helicopter pilot, Air National Guard officer

  • Cait Conley (NY-17): Army Special Operations officer

  • Zach Dembo (KY-6): Navy and Judge Advocate

  • Jessica Killin (CO-5): Army, Captain, Military Police officer and paratrooper

  • Nancy Lacore (SC-1): Navy, Vice Admiral, Chief of Navy Reserve

  • Elaine Luria (VA-2): Navy, Commander

  • JoAnna Mendoza (AZ-6): Marine Corps, Gunnery Sergeant

  • Richard Ojeda (NC-9): Army, Major, engineer officer and paratrooper

  • Fred Wellman (MO-2): Army, Lieutenant Colonel

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