Georgia made history on election night by electing Keisha Lance Bottoms as America’s first Black woman governor. While her election in itself was remarkable, seven other Black women were also elected to statewide office, highlighting Southern voters’ rejection of blatant attempts to weaken the Voting Rights Act.

Charlie Bailey, Chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, sits down with Jen to unpack how Democrats reclaimed the governor’s mansion and the Statehouse, while closing the gap with Republicans in the State Senate. They discuss what mobilized voters to support these candidates — ICE cruelty and the Louisiana vs. Callais Supreme Court decision topped the list — and how they voted for candidates committed to enacting real policy change and standing up to the Administration.

Charlie Bailey is an American lawyer and politician from Georgia. Since 2025, Bailey has served as Chair of the Georgia Democratic Party.

The following transcript has been edited for formatting purposes.

Jen Rubin

Hi, this is Jen Rubin, editor-in-Chief of The Contrarian. I am delighted to welcome Charlie Bailey. He is the chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia. Welcome!

Charlie Bailey

Great to be with you, Jen.

Jen Rubin

And congratulations! The change in Georgia politics is really phenomenal. go through for our listeners what Democrats achieved in the midterms.

Charlie Bailey

Yeah, well, it’s a lot, and I’ll… I’ll go back, I’ll start actually last fall, which some may.

Jen Rubin

Sure.

Charlie Bailey

We flipped two seats on the, Public Service Commission, which is our state utility board.

Jen Rubin

Right.

Charlie Bailey

five-member board. And that was… maybe a harbinger of things… of things to come. So fast forward to two weeks ago, we of course, re-elected John Ossoff to the United States Senate, by 18 points, I might add. That’s just for those counting. In a regular Senate election, that is the biggest margin any Democrat has had in the U.S. Senate in Georgia since 1984. You gotta go back to when Sam Nunn beat some no… who even knows who it was? Beat him, like, 80-20 or something. So, to give John his flowers on that, a tremendous job. We elected the first Democratic governor in our state in, see, my mentor, Roy Barnes, was defeated for re-election in 2002, so 24 years, and the first, Black woman to be governor in any state in the country, and Keisha Lance Bottoms. Ran a fantastic campaign, a clear contrast, between a future looking future forward, leadership focused on, working people, and some old creepy billionaire. I think people had been… had had enough of the old creepy billionaires, and sent that guy packing. But we also elected, we won every single constitutional office, and in Georgia, we elect everything from Lieuten governor, AG Secretary of State. Ag Commission, Labor Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, school superintendent, and we won another seat. We both One of the people that won last year on the PSC was serving out a term, which is… sorry for my dog here popping in.

Jen Rubin

Oh, we love dogs!

Charlie Bailey

Yeah.

Jen Rubin

And he’s welcome.

Charlie Bailey

He… Peter Hubbard won just to serve out the term, so he had to run again. And then we had another race. We won both of those, so now we have 3 seats, Democrats, on the Public Service Commission. That’s the first time we’ve had the majority on that Public Service Commission since, the mid-90s. And, in addition to that, We flipped our statehouse. Which our State House and our State Senate are badly, badly gerrymandered, but we netted 11 seats, in our State House, and we closed the gap in the State Senate to 2. So, that’s a bit of a rundown. You know, there’s also county commissions and school board, I mean, there’s all… we’ve had… it’s the single most… Politically, the single most transformative moment, in our state’s history.

Jen Rubin

But it’s also… a transformative moment for women and for African Americans. Of those state officials, the majority of them are Black women.

Charlie Bailey

I mean, The strong, strong majority.

Jen Rubin

Yes.

Charlie Bailey

All but one. All but one.

Jen Rubin

And what do you account? It wasn’t just Jon Ossoff, although he ran a great campaign, it wasn’t just Keisha Lance Bottoms. This was a repudiation of Republicans, and there was something about the Democratic message that hit a home. What do you attribute this really remarkable, across-the-board win to?

Charlie Bailey

Two things. And there’s probably, you know, Jen, you noted, there will be whole sections of libraries filled with tomes.

Jen Rubin

Yep.

Charlie Bailey

what happened. But from the, from Georgia, The hardest thing to do in politics is to message around reality. And the reality was that 24 years of Republican rule here had made the American Dream less attainable now than it was those 24 years ago, to the vast majority of Georgians. Now, a lot of capital was coming into our state, but it’s coming to the very, very few. While Republicans hollowed out education and healthcare and infrastructure and the rest. that rhymed with what we saw coming out of DC, the corruption. You know, this old food builds a… ballroom to his own ego while he kicks millions of people off their healthcare. You ain’t got to be Jen Rubin or James Carville or whatever to, like, understand that that’s a… that’s a really bad contrast, and so… Well, I’ve been chair since May of… last year, May of 2025. from the state party, through John, through Keisha, and all of our candidates up and down the ballot, the message discipline was superb. And it was, these folks Excuse my language, these folks have screwed you over. They don’t give a damn about you and your family, they care about lining their own pockets, the pockets of the big corporations and the billionaires. And you ain’t got to take it anymore. You can vote for new, fresh leadership, that cares about folks, and it’s really… staying focused on that, and using the specific evidence of 21 hospitals that closed in our state in the last 20 years, we still don’t have universal pre-K in Georgia. We don’t have Medicaid expansion. the… That contrast and that message discipline, lined up, and we told people the power’s in your hands, and that’s… I think you were very eloquent on these things, too. the… the… The want… the authoritarians and want to be authoritarians, and every Republican here bent the knee. Even Brian Kemp, who didn’t violate federal and state law, but on everything, did he ever stand up and say that it was wrong for Donald Trump to be, you know, for his folks to be shooting folks in the middle of the street? That it was wrong to put people in camps without lawyers? They never stood up to that, but what we told people is what they want you to believe is that you don’t have power. That they have the power, and that it is fruitless. To oppose him, and what we said, and our candidate said, is that, no, no, no, no, no. This is your state, it’s your country, it’s your future. Vote like it is. And they did.

Jen Rubin

You also ran, the party in a coordinated campaign with a lot of outreach and a lot of grassroots engagement. Talk to us about how important the party building was that you did. And frankly, that’s been the key to success in Texas, in North Carolina. You gotta do the work. So talk to us about that.

Charlie Bailey

Yeah. Thank you for asking about that. Senator Ossoff and I started building the coordinated campaign in November of last year. Of course, we didn’t have a gubernatorial nominee yet. There had to be a primary and everything, but we couldn’t wait. And… I was committed, and the Democratic family here was committed to have the most robust, coordinated campaign, ground operation we’d ever had, and we achieved that. We had people knocking on doors in May. That’s the earliest that it’s ever happened in Georgia. We knocked, thousands of volunteers across the state, 575,000 doors. That compares to 4 years ago, 230,000. doors. We had 29 field offices open around the state, triple from 4 years ago. We had up to close to 100 staging locations. People were like, what’s a staging location? Wasn’t just these field offices. When we were knocking doors across the entire state. in the cities, in the suburbs, small towns, in the rural places, like where I’m from. We had all… we had 100 around the state from which you launch those businesses. And we had a robust voter protection. That’s another part of organizing that people don’t think about being organizing, but it is. And, partners like, Democracy Defenders were huge with us in that we had… Close to 2,700, train poll watchers across the state. county liaisons in most of our counties, a robust, built-out, volunteer lawyer network ready to step into court should something happen. So that is the kind of… and that doesn’t, you know. One, that is… that is building infrastructure for long term capital. You know, because the presidential in 2028, we have a Senate race here, as well. But it’s not just about the top of the ticket. Those people, when they were on doors, they had lit pieces, you know, that had, yep, Jon and Keisha in their faces, but all of these people that you mentioned.

Jen Rubin

Right.

Charlie Bailey

all of those faces and names, all the way down through Congress and the state legislature, where we focused… this is the first time we actually ever Built a coordinated campaign, not around a county or a region or something, but about… around targeted state legislative districts, which led to those… those flips.

Jen Rubin

One thing Republicans have done is been trying to pit one group against the other, but I observed in the Ossoff campaign, the Keisha Lance Bottoms campaign, that the message that you took out to rural Georgia was really the same that you took to downtown Atlanta. It’s about healthcare, it’s about affordability, and in particular, Medicaid and the damage being done to the healthcare system. Talk to us a little bit About how you were able to come up with a message that really did not play into this divisiveness and battles, either within the party or between the two parties.

Charlie Bailey

Right. Well, and I will give, you know, a ton of credit to, to the governor-elect, Keisha, and Jon on this within when she secured the nomination, we’d already planned this, you know, whoever got that nomination, we were about to be united for Georgia, and that was the slogan we had. That was what was… if you remember from election night, the big signs and everything.

Jen Rubin

Yeah.

Charlie Bailey

what it said. It said Georgia Democrats, but it said United for Georgia. She got the nomination, and by that. Saturday? Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something like that. We had a joint rally. with Senator Ossoff and, and Keisha, and their hopefulness in their message, not just in that rally, but we are… I talk… I love teens, I love families, Jen, so I talk… this is the Democratic family, is what we talk about, which actually includes way more than just people that call themselves Democrats. You know, folks that call themselves independents, don’t call themselves anything, even some Republicans, and we saw… But as our candidates led by Keisha and Jon, and through our aging nominee, Tonya Miller, Josh McCarnett, Lieutenant Governor, as they spread across the state, they took this message of. They’re not for you, but you don’t have to put up with it, and you deserve to have hope. And you deserve to have a government that is deserving of you. And when you think about it, and these are my words, but a lot of our candidates said it in a similar kind of way. Georgians, they get up every day, and they’re worried about, you know, whether they’re in Harris County, which is where I’m from, in rural West Georgia, or Atlanta, Savannah, you know, the mountains of North Georgia. When you wake up, they’re worried about, is my kid safe? How they doing in school? If I get a hospital bill, can I pay it? Can I save up a little bit of money this year? Maybe we can go on vacation. Can I put some away? And it all comes back to the essential question of. can I look my kids, my grandkids, nieces and nephews in the eye and say. With a heart full of hope. you’re gonna have a better life with more opportunity than the one that I had. And one… and upon that hangs all the law and all the prophets. Our candidates got that because they understand, people, that it really isn’t different where you live. or what color your skin is, gay, straight, it really doesn’t matter. It’s that hope that people want, and that is what our candidates provided. That’s what they spoke on, whether they were in Woodbine, Georgia, which very few people know where that is. Or whether they were in downtown Atlanta or in Augusta.

Jen Rubin

And now you guys get to govern. You do have a Republican Senate, however. Are you optimistic that things like Medicaid expansion school reform, these other issues that Keisha Lance Bottoms and the ticket ran on can come to fruition, that you can show you can govern in Georgia.

Charlie Bailey

Yes. I think we gotta give these Republicans, one, we have the House, as we’ve already noted, we have the Governor’s Mansion. The Senate, it’s 29 to 27. Very close. A number of those Republican senators. have expressed support for Medicaid expansion in the past, for instance. Now. I’m not… we don’t take anything for granted. So, it’s not… because a lot of those folks represent rural areas like where I’m from. Yeah. Some of those areas have been hit the hardest by the refusal of the Republican regime here to expand Medicaid and get people healthcare. And… When you talk about raising teacher pay, in a lot of the rural areas, the school system’s, like, the biggest employer. That’s a… that’s a really significant thing for a lot of their folks. when you get down to these things, universal pre-K, every working person in the state, regardless of what way you voted, like, need that. It’s been promised for a long time, and it hasn’t been the case. I think we can, be open-minded and open-armed, About maybe the role. They see these returns, too. They see what the people have said, what they have, clearly shown as their preference. These were not close elections. Keisha Lance Bonhams won by 9 points. Well, I said to some Republican the other day, I said, what would y’all be saying if Rick Jackson won by 9 points? Okay? So… they might realize, and they might… I think it’s a very good chance, very good chance, that not on everything. But on some of these things, we do have Republican votes, and the governor does have Republican votes, and we can get some significant work done for the people of Georgia.

Jen Rubin

How important in this election was the assault on voting rights, was ICE, was the sense that the people in Washington, D.C, helped by some of the Republicans in the state, frankly. didn’t care about brown and black people, and worse, we’re looking to kind of reassert an old, old vision of America that Georgia has spent decades trying to get away from. How important was that? And what do you think Democrats could do now, for example, on gerrymandering, on voting rights?

Charlie Bailey

I’ll take voting, and then, and then, and then, ICE and the cruelty of, of those policies. massively important. This is the cradle of the civil rights movement. Our voters here… Black, brown, white, you know, people understand what that means. They take pride in that, and… when… The Callais decision came down, and it’s more… insider politics, and I’m gonna say the Supreme Court, many of them, they’re just pol… they’re hacks. That’s my words. It’s another right-wing political hack coming in to say your vote, your family don’t matter as much as others. People, immediately, they know what that sounds like. They know what it looks like. They have either experienced it in their own lives, or they have stories from their parents and their grandparents, of… horrors in Georgia and other states, and where that kind of thing can lead, and they were not going to take it. And when Brian Kemp said, oh, we need to come back and re… further gerrymander, we need to redraw and strip away Black voting power. He didn’t say it in those words, but that’s what it was in direct response to Kalei. I don’t know if you noticed at the time, Jen, but we, with a lot of partners around the state, and just regular folks. flooded that Capitol. It was a huge group of people, and they were put on notice that this would not stand. So much so that they backed down on it, but people did not forget, and in that press conference, I said. You should have backed down, our people will not forget. The voters will not forget what you tried to do. And it’s coming for you in November. And we had the… As a proportion of the population, the highest Black turnout that Georgia’s ever had. And our Hispanic, our Latino turnout, almost doubled. It’s the highest it’s ever been. We had, we haven’t… we haven’t gotten back all the precinct-level data to be able to do the full analysis, but one of the state house flips is at… is one based in Gainesville, Georgia, which is Hall County. It’s northeast. of Atlanta, kind of, like, at the edge of the exurbs kind of thing, but it’s its own city. It’s got a, one of the higher, Hispanic populations, in the state, it was not really on anybody’s radar. It was like a Tier 3 kind of. I mean, we were watching it. But we didn’t invest money there. I mean, it just wasn’t one of the top ones, and we won it. And on the backs of huge turnout among the Latino and Hispanic communities, And what… I want to say this, be clear about this. It’s not just, okay, those communities felt threatened, and then they came out. A lot of people in this state, and that’s how you get to 9%, you know, margin, 18… A lot of people said, This is not who we are. Telling people they matter less. Shooting people in the street, hauling them off without lawyers. These are members of our community. We’re not gonna put up with this. We saw big shifts in… across rural Georgia. in Central and South Georgia, where there’s a lot of farms and that kind of thing, where there’s a lot of people that are, like, ingrained in the community. They’re not something other than. They are Georgians, they live here in the Hispanic and Latino communities, and people were mad on behalf of their neighbors. for… for this cruelty. So on both… both things came back politically. I mean, they’re morally wrong, but politically, we saw a huge backlash to both of those, efforts on behalf of Republicans.

Jen Rubin

Now… now that you’re in power, at least mostly in power, you gotta govern well, is the first thing. What else do you have to do between now and 2028 to make sure that this coalition stays together, people stay engaged, and that Georgia is there for Democrats in the presidential race and other races in 2028.

Charlie Bailey

Right. And I want to mention, you asked a question, you asked about gerrymandering and maps.

Jen Rubin

Yeah, oh yes, please.

Charlie Bailey

We’ll see. I mean, if, we should have fair amounts in Georgia. And if the Republicans had some sense… They would negotiate a fair amount. Because… and I’m not talking about a democratic gerrymander. Just straight down the line. you know, map at the Congressional, House, and Senate. We’ll see. We’ll see. I know that’s… that’s the… that’s the holy grail of politics, you know, that’s… that’s the toughest kind of thing. But, I don’t think we can… I’m not calling our shot, I’m not saying we’re gonna do it or anything like that, but, but we’ll see. The Republicans in the State Senate might want to short some of their seats, you know what I’m saying? So…

Jen Rubin

There you go. There you go.

Charlie Bailey

Going forward, I think, I don’t know who said this, and I really, I hate it, because I keep quoting it, and somebody out there said it first. I didn’t say it first, and it’s not exactly a novel concept, but Somebody asked me if we have a mandate. in one of these interviews, I don’t know that we have a mandate so much as we have an opportunity. And the people of Georgia have resoundingly said, we’re done with this Republican regime, this Republican rule that has rewarded the very few on the backs of those that work for a living. Understanding that we don’t have unified control. we have a responsibility to push as far as we can to get as many of these things done that will materially… like, we can set… we’ve got Medicaid expansion through. that… and that is not only given healthcare to at least 800,000 Georgians, that’s what the would be. at least that, but we’ll relieve the pressures on a lot of these hospitals. We’ve had one labor and delivery unit already closed in Northeast Georgia. And that also will help, you know, bring down the cost of everyone else’s healthcare, because everybody’s not just going to the emergency room. If we can do that, we can get universal pre-K with teacher pay. These are concrete things. It’s not everything, but these are concrete things That we can say to the voters, you trusted us. We got this done to make your life better. We are not done. We’re gonna raise the minimum wage. If the feds are gonna take too long to do it, we’re gonna do it here. So… I don’t think it’s that complicated. I do think it’s about delivering, and being clear and communicated by what you’re doing. If the Republicans stop something. You know, then we have to communicate about that. We got to tell people, this is what we tried to do, this is where it got stopped. But this is blocking and tackling. I think people try to make this stuff a lot complicated than it is. It is be authentic, tell the truth, fight for people, tell them, you know, if you can’t get something done, tell them why. But do everything you can do To get something done and make people’s lives better. That’s what they expect.

Jen Rubin

Well, Charlie, you’ve done a magnificent job organizing. You certainly understand, as the great chairman around the country do, that you can’t just show up two weeks before the election and expect people to vote for you. Gotta be out there week in, week out, and you certainly did that and ran a phenomenal campaign, so… Congratulations, good luck! And Happy Thanksgiving!

Charlie Bailey

Thank you very much, Jen. Happy Thanksgiving.

Jen Rubin

Take care, bye-bye.