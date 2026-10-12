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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

We can most definitely do without Elon Musk. I wonder why someone didn’t ban him from D.C..

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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
2hEdited

Marco Rubio talking about "Western civilization" is like a murderer defending the right to life. He is part of the Trump criminal gang which has trampled on the values towards which the Western world has evolved over millennia - of freedom, tolerance, intellectual enquiry and science, rational discourse and research, openness and honesty in public service. This group of unscrupulous opportunists and power-hungry crazies and looters has given America massive corruption, deliberate performative cruelty on the streets, huge concentration camps for private profit called detention centers, vindictive campaigns to shut down criticism and investigations of criminal practices.

Rubio understands nothing about the West. Consider instead this book "How the World Made the West: A 4,000-Year History" by Josephine Quinn (professor of ancient history at Oxford). It is a sweeping historical critique that argues the "West" is not a self-contained, pure civilization, but the product of centuries of global exchange.

Core Thesis

• Quinn argues that the modern idea of distinct, monolithic "civilizations" (and Western civilization in particular) is a recent social construct. It was largely invented in the 18th and 19th centuries by European scholars to justify imperialism and set European society up as a superior standard.

• Traditional narratives treat classical Greece and Rome as the exclusive, self-made roots of the West. Quinn demonstrates that ancient Greeks and Romans never viewed themselves that way; they openly acknowledged their debts to neighbor cultures.

• Instead of viewing history as a forest of separate, branching trees (isolated civilizations), she compares cultural development to a winding vine—interconnected, cross-pollinated, and reliant on contact.

Key Evidence & Scope

• Chronology: Covers roughly 4,000 years, spanning from about 2500 BCE to 1500 CE across Europe, Western Asia, and North Africa.

• Cross-Cultural Borrowing: Traces how foundational elements came from everywhere:

• Babylonian law codes and Assyrian irrigation

• Phoenician seafaring and alphabets

• Mathematical and scientific innovations moving from India through the Islamic world into Europe

• Scientific Tools: Combines ancient texts, epics like Gilgamesh, and material artifacts with modern scientific breakthroughs in carbon dating and human genetics (mirroring how DNA science dismantled rigid racial categories).

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