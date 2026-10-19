The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Wright's avatar
Kathleen Wright
1h

While we are talking about a roundup of topics, I would really appreciate Norm Eisen or any of our other fine attorneys to address the article in the NYT by Jeffrey Toobin, Even a Blue Wave Can't Stop Trump. I would love a list of what the dems in congress CAN do if we take one or both houses. I found Toobin's piece SO depressing. Thanks.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Thanks Jen for the Steve Cook interview. Steve always explains the Middle East and Israel so well.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture