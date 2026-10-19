Did Jon Ossoff Take 2028 off the Table?
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s dimples do nothing to soften the devastating impact of his ruthless rhetorical style. He treats his Republican opponent as a dart board, and he’s got unerring aim. For many Democrats, his rallies, debates, and media hits have triggered both instant gratification and 2028 fantasies.
What Do the Israeli Elections and Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia Mean for the U.S.?
As the war on Iran drags into its eighth month, politicians and voters in the U.S. are paying significant attention to how Americans are directly feeling the war’s impacts on gas prices and trade. Steven Cook, Middle East policy expert at of the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Jen to share how other U.S. relationships in the Middle East have shifted…
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Wednesday, October 19: Katie Phang!
While we are talking about a roundup of topics, I would really appreciate Norm Eisen or any of our other fine attorneys to address the article in the NYT by Jeffrey Toobin, Even a Blue Wave Can't Stop Trump. I would love a list of what the dems in congress CAN do if we take one or both houses. I found Toobin's piece SO depressing. Thanks.
Thanks Jen for the Steve Cook interview. Steve always explains the Middle East and Israel so well.