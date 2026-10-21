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Joseph McPhillips
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Blake Gendebien & family are the best of the Adirondack north country. I agree with Neil Bush in voting for Dem James Talarico for Senate in Texas: “character matters more than party affiliation.” Blake Gendebien has the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/21/us/politics/neil-bush-talarico-paxton-texas-senate.html?smid=url-share

#VoteBlake in NY-21! #VoteBlue!

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