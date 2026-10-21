What Is Going On with the LA Mayor’s Race?
Here’s where the LA mayor’s race stands. There is only one quality independent poll showing Raman with an 11 point lead over Karen Bass, with a third of voters undecided. That’s a lot. After three weeks of early voting, only 5% of ballots have been returned. Not a lot. So what are the issues at stake for LA?
Up Next…..
Thursday, October 22: Simon Rosenberg
Blake Gendebien & family are the best of the Adirondack north country. I agree with Neil Bush in voting for Dem James Talarico for Senate in Texas: “character matters more than party affiliation.” Blake Gendebien has the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/21/us/politics/neil-bush-talarico-paxton-texas-senate.html?smid=url-share
#VoteBlake in NY-21! #VoteBlue!