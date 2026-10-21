AI, Fighting Inflation, and Can Government Data Be Trusted?

On Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein answered your burning questions about economics with Claudia Sahm. She’s a macroeconomist who has worked at the Federal Reserve and the White House.

They talked about some of the biggest econ issues of the day, how inflation keeps driving up the costs of housing, healthcare, and childcare, and why fallout from a potential AI bubble could trickle through the rest of the economy.

You can join Let’s Do Lunch and ask your own questions about economics and money every other Tuesday at noon eastern.