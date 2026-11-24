On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein answered your burning economics questions alongside Victoria Guida. She’s an economics correspondent for POLITICO who’s spent more than a decade covering the Federal Reserve and economic policy.

The two discussed Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia, the economic agenda of upcoming Congress, and the price tag of your Thanksgiving dinner.

You can join Let’s Do Lunch with Jared and get your own economics questions answered every other Tuesday at Noon eastern.