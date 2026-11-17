Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico’s big wins in Texas made national news, but you might not have heard about the other 18 key statewide races that flipped to Democrats.

Dems in the state now have the power to pass sweeping corruption reform, cut taxes for working Americans, and strengthen Texas’s public education system.

Kendall Scudder is the Chair of the Texas Democratic Party, and he talked with Jen Rubin about how Dems made sure no race was uncontested, even in the reddest neighborhoods.