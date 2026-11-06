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The Latest in Mississippi and What Should Dems Do Now?
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The Latest in Mississippi and What Should Dems Do Now?

“It's not enough to get the seat. Now you've got to work to fulfill the promises that you made to the people.”
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April Ryan's avatar
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Anthony Coley

On the Tea with April Ryan, April spoke with MSNow political analyst Anthony Coley. April and Anthony looked at the vote count for Mississippi’s senate race, how grassroots organizing and Black women flipped the South, and how Democrats can hold onto their historic gains in both chambers of Congress.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan every Thursday at 5:30pm eastern at The Contrarian.

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