The Latest in Mississippi and What Should Dems Do Now?

On the Tea with April Ryan, April spoke with MSNow political analyst Anthony Coley. April and Anthony looked at the vote count for Mississippi’s senate race, how grassroots organizing and Black women flipped the South, and how Democrats can hold onto their historic gains in both chambers of Congress.
You can join The Tea with April Ryan every Thursday at 5:30pm eastern at The Contrarian.
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