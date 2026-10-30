Texas and Georgia Are Already Seeing Record Early Voting Numbers

We don’t need to remind you that Election Day is just around the corner. On the Tea with April Ryan, April spoke with Maya Wiley, the President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Maya tells us what Americans can do to ensure that their vote is counted and how she expects the Trump Administration to sow distrust in election results the morning after.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Thursday at 5:30pm eastern at The Contrarian.