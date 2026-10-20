The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
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Three Keys to the Midterms: Affordability, Healthcare, Turnout
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Three Keys to the Midterms: Affordability, Healthcare, Turnout

Rep. Shomari Figures (D-AL) discusses racist redistricting and his re-election battle.
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

April Ryan spoke with Representative Shomari Figures, one of only two Black representatives in Alabama, who is now fighting for his seat after redistricting in the state following the SCOTUS decision in Louisiana v. Callais.

Like in many districts, affordability and healthcare are on voters’ minds, but Representatives Figures mentions that a key challenge will be getting voters to the polls in November.

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