Three Keys to the Midterms: Affordability, Healthcare, Turnout

April Ryan spoke with Representative Shomari Figures, one of only two Black representatives in Alabama, who is now fighting for his seat after redistricting in the state following the SCOTUS decision in Louisiana v. Callais.
Like in many districts, affordability and healthcare are on voters’ minds, but Representatives Figures mentions that a key challenge will be getting voters to the polls in November.
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