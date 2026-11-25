On the Tea with April Ryan, April spoke with women’s health expert Dr. Sharon Malone. She’s an OBGYN and Chief Medical Advisor at Alloy Health, worked to educate, advocate, and expand access for women who are going through the so-called “changes of life,” and the author of Grown Women Talk.

April and Dr. Malone discussed growing health care disparities and the Trump Administration’s unexpected decision to halt research on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease in black communities.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET at ContrarianNews.org.