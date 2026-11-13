The DCCC Looked for These Specific Qualities in Its Midterm Candidates

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee felt confident going into election night, yet win after win in Kansas, Texas, and Kentucky made them quickly realize the historic magnitude of the blue tsunami that was taking place.

Will Van Nuys is the Deputy Executive Director of the DCCC, and he gave us an inside look at its midterm strategy with the Contrarian’s Tim Dickinson.

He highlights how the Democratic Party zeroed in on relatable, authentic candidates who stayed focused on the real priorities that matter to every American.