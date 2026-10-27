Tom Perriello Flipped a GOP District in 2008, Can He Do It Again?

Virginia’s 5th district has been a Republican stronghold for 15 years. But voters have the chance to change that next week.

Tom Perriello is the Democratic candidate in that district, and he held the seat from 2009 to 2011. Now, he’s running to get it back.

Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson sat down with Tom to talk about what he sees as the biggest issues in the region: protecting rural Virginians while fighting corruption and monopolies in Washington.