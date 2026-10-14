How MAGA Is Codifying Voting Oppression

With only 20 days ahead of the midterm elections, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King from the Drum Major Institute discussed the importance of building Black and Brown political power, and fighting legislative oppression at the ballot box on the Tea with April Ryan.

“Our daughter just turned 18 in May. This is the first election that she’s able to vote in. Her generation is the first generation since the end of Reconstruction that have progressively lost rights since the day that they were born. She and her peers in this election, where they’re able to vote for the first time, have fewer rights today in 2026 in the day that they were born.”

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.