The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
How Democrats Can Win the South After 2026
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How Democrats Can Win the South After 2026

Mother Jones’ voting rights reporter Ari Berman looks at what Dems can learn from Scott Colom and Mississippi’s historic election.
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The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin

Vote drop after vote drop, Scott Colom is ever so slowly increasing his lead in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race. If the trend holds, he will be the first Black senator from the state since Reconstruction.

Jen Rubin chatted with Ari Berman, voting rights reporter for Mother Jones, about Mississippi’s historic struggle with systemic voter suppression and racial violence, and also shared the key lessons Democrats must take away from voter behavior and mobilization to remain competitive in future elections in the South.

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