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Not To Jinx It, But Early Voting Looks Good For Dems
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Not To Jinx It, But Early Voting Looks Good For Dems

Plus, meet David Crowley, who could be Wisconsin’s next governor.
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and 2 others

Contrarian editor in chief Jen Rubin and publisher Norm Eisen chatted with pollster and data whiz Simon Rosenberg about what early turnout numbers look like and what that could mean for a blue wave in the Midterms.

Plus, Jen sat down with David Crowley. He’s running for governor in Wisconsin against Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany.

Sharing the most pressing issues he’s heard from voters on the ground, Crowley emphasizes why he sees the need to invest in rural communities, public schools, and infrastructure tailored to the state’s unique needs.

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