On the Tea with April Ryan, April caught up with Senator Cory Booker for the first time since the Dems big election night.
The pair talked about the contentious Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, Hakeem Jeffries’ nomination for Speaker of the House, and what he would like to see in Dem leadership.
You can join The Tea with April Ryan live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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