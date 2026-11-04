The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
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How the Blue Wave Became a Tsunami
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How the Blue Wave Became a Tsunami

Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen break down MAGA’s resounding defeat in the midterms and how the South and rural areas flipped America blue
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Natalie Fertig

After historic midterm victories for Dem candidates, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with political reporter Natalie Fertig. Natalie is the author behind Out of State, her substack that focuses on the politics of rural America.

They looked at the resounding victory against Trump’s failed policies, and why standing up against corruption and the War on Iran resonated so strongly across the political spectrum. Plus, Norm broke down what’s next in Mississippi’s razor-thin senate election.

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