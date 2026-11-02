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Sen. Raphael Warnock: ‘The consequences are large, but the electoral margins are small’
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Sen. Raphael Warnock: ‘The consequences are large, but the electoral margins are small’

The Georgia senator discusses midterms, the Southern electorate, and Haley Stevens’ shocking endorsement in Michigan.
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock

For a special edition of the Tea with April Ryan, April spoke with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) ahead of the Midterms.

While Senator Warnock isn’t in the middle of an election this cycle, he knows a thing or two about winning tough, competitive races. He shared his thoughts on why he’s “nauseously optimistic” for Tuesday across the country, and how he feels about former democratic senate candidate Haley Stevens’ stunning endorsement of Mike Rogers in Michigan.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Thursday at 5:30pm eastern at The Contrarian.

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