What Does the Constitution Actually Say Anyway?

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with Ben Sheehan, Civics Expert and author of the book, “What Does the Constitution Actually Say?”

You might have seen his constitutional explainers for The Contrarian, making an issue in the news or a statute of the Constitution easy to understand.

The trio talked about why understanding the Constitution is more important than ever and about “Civics Made Easy,” a show Ben hosts which just had its second season premiere on PBS.

You can join Coffee With Contrarians. Live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.