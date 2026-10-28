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He Called All 50 States Correctly in 2024. Here’s His 2026 Election Prediction.
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He Called All 50 States Correctly in 2024. Here’s His 2026 Election Prediction.

Zachary Donnini, VoteHub’s head of data science, unpacks early voting trends
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The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, and Zachary Donnini

VoteHub’s head of data science Zachary Donnini is back with his final verdict on the 2026 midterms.

With the election less than a week away, Zachary unpacked the data to share what he’s seeing in early voting numbers, how James Talarico’s chances look in Texas, and why control of the U.S. Senate could hang in the balance for weeks due to Alaska’s ballot counting methods.

Plus, Zachary and Tim discuss how prediction markets factor into polling during this midterm election cycle.

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