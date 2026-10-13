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How the ACLU Is Safeguarding Immigrants and Elections
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How the ACLU Is Safeguarding Immigrants and Elections

‘When authoritarians are looking to hack a democracy, immigration is their phishing attack’
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Mike Zamore

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with Mike Zamore, National Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the ACLU. They discussed the ACLU’s new report on Trump’s mass deportation agenda, titled “76 Ways Mass Deportation is Breaking Our Democracy.”

They also discussed how the ACLU is working to safeguard mail-in voting against the administration’s potential threats to the midterm elections.

You can join Coffee with Contrarians live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.

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