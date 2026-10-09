The View From Texas: Winning the Latino Vote and ICE Brutality

On Coffee with Contrarians, special guest hosts Maria Cardona, an expert political strategist, and Juan Proaño, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens, took the episode to Texas.

There they spoke with congressional candidate Johnny Garcia in San Antonio and Representative Ramón Romero Jr. from Fort Worth about what it will take to win back the Latino vote in Texas, Trump’s campaign stop in San Antonio, and why the latest incidents of ICE brutality are a bipartisan issue.

You can join Coffee with Contrarians live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.